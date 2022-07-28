Panipat: A woman belonging to Haryana's Panipat has made serious allegations of dowry harassment against her in-laws and alleged that on the birth of a daughter, her in-laws made her lick her husband's feet as a form of punishment.

The victim, a resident of Panipat, has lodged a complaint against her in-laws at Chandni Bagh police station making serious allegations. The woman alleged that she was married on 7th December 2017 to Divyansh, a resident of Ghaziabad in UP. Although her father had given a dowry of about fifty lakh rupees at the time of marriage, her in-laws, however, were unhappy with the given dowry.

After 20 days of marriage, the in-laws and her husband started torturing her. The victim said that soon after the daughter was born, her in-laws started taunting her in the hospital itself and made her lick her husband's feet as a form of punishment for giving birth to a girl child. They also asked her to get a car worth Rs 15 lakh from her father or else she would not be allowed to stay with her husband.

The victim has currently lodged a complaint at Chandni Bagh Police Station in Panipat against husband Divyansh Gupta, father-in-law Nagin Gupta, mother-in-law Pramila and sister-in-law Nupur. As soon as the complaint was received, the police registered a case against the accused under sections 323 354A 406,506,498A, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The police said, "Case has been registered and the investigation is underway. The accused will soon be arrested."