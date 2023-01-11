Ambala (Haryana): A suspect has been arrested while trying to enter Ambala's Air Force Station, while some of his accomplices managed to flee the spot. According to the police, the suspect was trying to climb over the boundary wall of the Air Force Station using ropes.

They further revealed that that he was spotted by the security forces who promptly overpowered and detained him before he could flee from the spot. Police sources said that the accused has been identified as Ramu adding that he was handed over to the local police.

"A case has been registered against him under the Official Secrets Act of 1923 along with other sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police sources said that investigators are currently interrogated Ramu to ascertain the purpose behind him trying to enter the Air Force station.

The police are also trying to find out whether the person was trying to enter on his own or was doing so at the behest of someone. According to police officials involved in the investigation, it is too early to comment on anything as the probe is still at an initial stage. It is to be noted that India's high-tech fourth generation fighter jet 'Rafale' is deployed at Air Force Station.