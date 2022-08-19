Gurugram (Haryana) : A lokpal under the MGNREGA scheme has filed a police complaint against a personal assistant of the Sohna MLA, alleging that he threatened to kill him. The FIR has been registered at the Farrukhnagar police station, said police.

According to the complaint filed by Lokpal Bhagwan Singh, he had commented on a WhatsApp group over the working style of MLA Sanjay Singh. He claimed that after this, the MLA's PA Devendra, also called Devi Lal, made a WhatsApp call, abused him and issued the life threat.

All three calls were recorded by me and complaints were filed to the CM and other officials, the lokpal said. An FIR has been registered against the MLA's PA under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Farrukhnagar police station, ASI Dalwinder said. PTI