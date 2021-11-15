Palwal (Haryana): Over thirty people suffered injuries after a private passenger bus turned turtle at Mitrol Village of Haryana's Palwal on Monday. The bus was en route to Madhya Pradesh from Gurugram.

After the incident, the local police reached the spot. The injured were taken to hospital where they are said to be out of danger. The injured include women and children as well.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, an injured passenger Kashiram said that he along with his family were going to his home in Madhya Pradesh and had boarded the bus from Gurugram. He also said that the driver was driving the bus in a negligent way thereby putting the lives of passengers in danger.

The driver and the conductor of the bus fled from the spot after the incident. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and a search is on for the drive and the conductor.

