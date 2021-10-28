Nuh: A District Court in Haryana has sent a man to judicial custody to Bhondsi jail for allegedly using abusive words against India. Police took him into custody on Monday and produced him before the court on Thursday. He was nabbed after his video went viral on social media platforms in which he was seen celebrating the win of Pakistan over India in the recent T20 world cup match.

The man who was seen raising slogans in favour of Pakistan and using abusive words against India has been identified as Irshad alias Saddam. He is a resident of Katpuri village in Haryana's Nuh district. He had uploaded the video on his social media account and claimed himself to be a supporter of Pakistan.

The first T20 between India and Pakistan was held on October 24 in which Pakistan clinched victory over its arch rival by 10 wickets.

