Rewari (Haryana): The Haryana police on Tuesday nabbed a man and booked him for allegedly raping his 18-year-old daughter for three years here in Haryana's Rewari. The victim, who was heading to the examination centre for her 12th-grade examination, changed her mind and reached the police station to lodge a complaint against her father. The accused was immediately arrested and was booked under the POSCO Act whereas the victim was sent for medical examination,police sources said.

They further revealed that the victim, in the complaint, alleged that her father has been raping her for three years and has also threatened to chop off her hands and legs if she reveals his deeds to anyone. She further alleged that her mother was also aware of her husband's criminal activity but she never protested against it. The accused and the victim's mother have been booked under sections 120B, 344, 376 (2) 506 and POCSO Act. A police official said that the accused will be produced in the court for trial soon.

In a similar incident a two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in the Banka area of Bihar on Sunday night, police said. The victim has been admitted to Mayaganj Hospital in Bhagalpur where she is undergoing treatment. The police detained the accused in the case. According to the father of the minor girl, she came out of her house on late Sunday night to see a wedding procession and went missing.

He said that the procession was passing through the village late at night and there was a lot of noise. Hearing the sound of the band, the girl came out of the house and disappeared. After searching for the girl, her parents could not find her. After half an hour, a person named Pradeep Yadav from the village dropped the girl near the house and immediately ran away from there, the parents said.