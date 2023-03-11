Rohtak (Haryana) : A case has been registered under the Animal Cruelty Act against a person for mercilessly beating a dog in Arya Nagar in Haryana. The video of the beating of the canine went viral on social media. The operator of an NGO had complained to the police in this regard based on which the police team started the investigation.

Azadgarh resident Arvind Soni runs a non-governmental organization (NGO) to help destitute animals in Rohtak city. He saw a video on Facebook which showed a person brutally whipping the dog with a belt. The person was identified as Situ, a resident of Arya Nagar. Activist Arvind Soni says that the dog has suffered a lot due to the beating.

He said that the accused Situ has already killed another dog. On the basis of his complaint, the police have registered a case under various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. The Animal Welfare Board of India was constituted in the year 1962 under Section 4 of this act. The purpose of framing this act has been to effectively stop the unnecessary killing of animals or the tendency of cruelty towards animals.

Also Read : WATCH: Surat man drags dog on moving bike

Many provisions are there in the Prevention of Cruelty Act to protect canines and other animals. But cases of cruelty to animals keep surfacing in one corner or another. Then whether it is a pet animal or a stray dog living in the street, everyone will face action if cruelty is shown to the animals, activists say.