Chandigarh: In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat Regional Editor Sachin Sharma, Congress General secretary and national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can never become an alternative to Congress. He also alleged that Mamata wants to weaken the Congress party and she can't win even single election outside Bengal.

Surjewala claimed that the only party which can defeat Bharatiya Janata Party is the Congress as the regional parties lack the strength to do so. He claims that Congress is prepared for the upcoming assembly elections in five states even though the only state Congress is ruling among five is Punjab.

Congress leader sounded quite confident about the upcoming election in Uttar Pradesh due next year and expressed faith in Priyanka Gandhi asserting that the Congress party does not need any alliance over there. He stressed that Congress will contest the UP election alone leaving Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati aside.

The national spokesperson of the party claimed that except the Congress party no other political party took on Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. He pointed out that it was Priyanka Gandhi who raised her voice on the Hathra, Agra and police encounter incidents.

He further adds, “We made a mistake by helping the regional parties in the election due to which we ultimately turned into small players. We have big dreams and plans. Without the Congress party, Uttar Pradesh is standing on the last leg in terms of development. This time we have decided not to go with any alliance,” Surjewala said.

“In Uttarakhand, Modi Ji changed three chief ministers back-to-back. Isn't an insult to Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand. Congress is going to form the government there as well," Surjewala asserted.

Speaking over the PM's decision to withdraw the three farm laws, Surjewala claimed "The laws will be implemented again by changing their format after the assembly polls in five states. Farmers do not believe Modi Ji and the BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj has already said that decision has been taken till assembly poll, "

The Congress leader tactfully answered query on Salman Khurshid's book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times'. "I do not comment on books. I cannot comment on the book which has not been printed. I cannot speak on the personal opinion of Salman Khurshid Ji. People have their own faith in god. If Rahul Gandhi is a devotee of Lord Shiva and if he walks barefoot to Kailash Mansarovar and visits Vaishno Devi, why do BJP leaders can't stomach it? Our Indian culture teaches us to respect all religions. BJP wants to use the religion in the wrong way to create hatred,“ Surjewala alleged.

The general secretary of the party pointed out that unlike BJP, there is democracy in the Congress party due to which the demand for a full-fledged party president keeps on arising. He strongly made this point when the question was asked about G23's demand.

