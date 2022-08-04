Chandigarh: Haryana's Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was expelled from all party positions by the Congress after he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls in June, has joined BJP on Thursday. Bishnoi, who is the younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, had give enough indication that he is joining the BJP.

In recent weeks, Bishnoi had held meetings with top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Over a week ago, Bishnoi had met Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi and discussed political issues with them. On July 10, Bishnoi had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda in Delhi. After meeting the BJP leaders, Bishnoi had heaped praise on them.

The 53-year-old legislator was expelled by the Congress from all party positions last month. Since then, he has been warming up to the BJP. On his frequent meetings with BJP leaders in recent weeks and possibility that he may switch over to the party, former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had maintained that the Adampur legislator is free to take his own decision, but he should resign as an MLA before doing so.

Bishnoi, a four-time MLA and two-time MP, has been sulking ever since the Congress ignored him for the post of its Haryana unit chief during a revamp earlier this year. The party appointed Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan as its Haryana unit chief. After cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls in June, Bishnoi had posted a cryptic tweet saying, "I know how to crush a snake's hood. I do not leave the jungle in fear of snakes."