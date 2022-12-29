Chandigarh: A junior athlete coach from Haryana accused Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of molesting her at his residence. The athlete alleged that the Sports Minister had contacted her through Instagram. She said, "If I will obey him, then I will get all the facilities and posting at the desired place. When I didn't listen to him, then I was transferred and my training was also stopped. I tried at every level to complain about the incident to the DGP office, CM House, and Home Minister Anil Vij, but in vain. Hence,, I met INLD leader Abhay Chautala."

She further said, "Abhay Chautala has given me the courage and asked to come before the media. I did not get any help from anywhere, so now I have come in front of the media. He chatted with me through social media, but has used such software on which the record of the chat cannot be found. Similar kinds of acts have been done with many other women players as well, but they have not come forward."

Addressing the media, Abhay Chautala, along with the junior athlete coach, said, "The CM should immediately take cognizance in this regard and the minister should be sacked. If the minister behaves like this with the players then how will they get medals? Immediate action should be taken in this matter. I have also spoken to Bhupendra Hooda about this matter. I demand that after sacking Sandeep Singh, the government should form an SIT and get the investigation done." No statement has come from the Sports Minister, Sandeep Singh yet.