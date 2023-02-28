Bharatpur: The Bharatpur district administration shut down the Internet services in the area adjoining Haryana for 48 hours to avoid misleading video and content of the killing of two men allegedly by cow vigilante groups. The district administration has shut down the internet for 48 hours.

After the Internet shutdown for three days in Haryana's Nuh area, on Tuesday, the Divisional Commissioner, Sanwarmal Verma issued an order to stop internet services for 48 hours in Kaman, Pahadi and Sikri. It has been written in the order that people from other states and other regions are continuously making provocative statements in the Ghatmika case, sources said.

Their videos are going viral on social media. Some people are disturbing the law and order by posting misleading content. Due to this, the internet services have been temporarily suspended from 11 am on February 28 to 11 am on March 2, sources said. Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh said, "Bharatpur police are trying best and keeping an eye on everyone. The situation is under control."

On Sunday, the Haryana government ordered the suspension of mobile Internet and SMS services in the Nuh district for three days. The restrictions remained in force with effect from February 26 to February 28, according to an official order. Nasir and Junaid, both residents of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15. Their bodies were found on the very next day in a charred car in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani the next day. Names of eight accused were mentioned in the FIR. They include Kalu from Kaithal, Anil and Srikant from Nuh, Monu and Gogi from Bhiwani, Kishore and Shashikant from Karnal and Vikas of Jind, the police said. However, the role of Monu Manesar, a member of Bajrang Dal, in the case is still being investigated, the police said.