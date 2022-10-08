Chandigarh : Indian Air Force Chief P R Chowdhury though admitted that induction through Agniveer is challenge for the forces but also assured that the Air Force will recruit Women Agniveers from next year.

Speaking on the occasion of IAF day 2022 parade in Chandigarh on Saturday, Chowdhury said, "Induction of air warriors into Indian Air Force through Agnipath scheme is a challenge for all of us. But more importantly, it's an opportunity for us to harness the potential of India's youth and channelise it towards service of the nation. We are also planning on induction of women Agniveers starting next year". "Creation of infrastructure is in progress," he added.

"We've changed our operational training methodology to ensure that each Agniveer is equipped with the right skills & knowledge to start a career in IAF. In Dec this year, we would be inducting 3,000 Agniveer Vayu for initial training. This number will go up in the years to come," IAF Chief added.

The Indian Air Force on Saturday began celebrations to mark its 90 years of foundation at the Sukhna Lake. This is the first time that the annual parade and fly-past is being held outside Delhi-NCR. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished the force early this morning.

"Greetings and best wishes to all courageous IAF air warriors and their families on the Indian Air Force Day. The IAF is known for its valour, excellence, performance and professionalism. India is proud of its men and women in blue. Wishing them blue skies and happy landings," Singh tweeted.

The IAF will conduct an hour-long air show at the lake with participation by nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters, including the recently inducted indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) "Prachand" will showcase their aerial prowess during the fly-past.