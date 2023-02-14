New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday present the President's Colour award to Haryana Police in recognition of its exceptional service. Shah will present the President's Colour on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu. In a tweet, Shah said it is a big day for the Haryana Police as the President's Colour award will be presented to it at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal.

The President's Colour is a special flag given to a military, paramilitary or police unit as a mark of recognition for its services. A replica of the flag presented to the unit can be worn as an insignia by all officers and ranks of the force on their uniform. Uttar Pradesh Police was the first state police force to receive the award from then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1952.

Former president Rajendra Prasad presented the award to Delhi Police in 1954. Maharashtra Police received the award in 1961 while Jammu and Kashmir Police received it in 2003. Tamil Nadu Police received it in 2009, Tripura Police in 2012 and Gujarat Police in 2019. Himachal Pradesh Police received the award in 2021 and Assam Police in 2022. (PTI)