Hisar: Azad Nagar Police, on Tuesday, have registered a rape case against a man who allegedly kidnapped and raped a-26-year-old Dalit girl multiple times in captivity. The girl was raped by the same man when she was in class nine and the case is still pending trial in a lower court in the district.

According to the victim, she was kidnapped by the accused Ashok who is also from Hisar when she came to attend the rape case trial.

"He took me to their relative's house where he kept me locked. Although, I am married. He would promise me that he would marry me and kept raping me repeatedly. He would beat me every time when I resist," Police quoted the girl as alleging in her complaint.

Police said the girl has filed a case against Ashok in June 2019. She got married after filing a complaint. She has moved elsewhere with her husband and had returned to Hisar to testify in the rape case in February 2021.

The girl has told the investigators that she met Ashok who was waiting at the bus stop when she came for the hearing.

"He struck a conversation with me regarding the case. He then whisked her away to his relative's house where he kept me under captivity. Recently, when I told him that he had ruined my life and that he had to marry me, he threw me out of the house. He threatened to kill me if I ever have to come to face him," she alleged.

"We have registered a case based on her complaint on charges of rape and under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989," said a police official who is privy to the investigation.

