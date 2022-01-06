Chandigarh (Haryana): Over 146 health workers, including 87 resident doctors have tested positive for Covid during the last two days in Chandigarh's Post- Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), professor VKS Lakshmi said.

The cases are mild and they have been quarantined and are under the constant supervision of the doctors, professor Lakshmi added.

Meanwhile, over the last 10 days, over 196 health workers and doctors were found Covid positive in Chandigarh Sector 16 Hospital and Sector 32 Hospital.

Meanwhile, the state witnessed a big spike in Covid cases during the past 24 hours, with infections almost doubling on Wednesday over the previous day.

The state also reported 35 fresh cases of the Omicron variant. As against 1,132 cases reported on Tuesday, a day later Haryana reported 2,176 infections, of which 1,178 were from the worst-affected Gurugram district, according to a daily health bulletin.

The state reported 35 cases of Omicron variant, taking the tally of such cases in the state to 106.

The total Covid case count in the state rose to 7,79,018. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,066 after no fresh fatality was reported.

