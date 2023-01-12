Karnal: In an inspiring story, a woman from Haryana has achieved the feat of becoming the first drone pilot from Haryana. Nisha Solanki will play an important role in training farmers to fly drones collaboration with the Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, Karnal.

Solanki worked out of the box to become a drone pilot. Because of this, she got a chance to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Drone Festival at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. Nisha says that the main objective behind her doing agricultural engineering was to connect farmers with new technologies.

Nisha said that women have equal importance to men in agriculture, but it is underestimated. She wanted to become a drone pilot and with hard work and dedication, realized her dream. Today she is known as the first drone pilot of Haryana. Nisha says that the new technology should not only benefit the farmers, but the coming generations should also benefit from it.

Also read: India start-up comes up with 'Nano Drones', displays at military exercise ‘Austra Hind 22’

In recent times, drones are being used in every sphere major work and is playing a crucial role in agriculture. In such a situation, the role of drones is going to increase in Haryana in the future. The use of drones in agriculture is believed to significantly reduce the cost of farming.

Under normal circumstances 200 liters of water is required for spraying pesticides in one acre of land. By doing the same work with a drone, the work will be completed in just 10 litres, experts said. The advantage of drones will be that the particles of the pesticides will not be allowed to spread in the air and cause harm.

In other words, the fields will be sprayed evenly. It is very easy to spray with a drone even in large crops like sugarcane. The introduction of drones into agriculture is considered to be a gamechanger for farmers. Solanki said that under the programme at Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, Karnal, farmers will be given pilot's license after training to operate drones.

With this, they will be able to use drones in farming. The required permission has been received from the Government of India for imparting training to MHU staff.