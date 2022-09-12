Karnal: A young man in Nalipar village in Haryana's Karnal district was killed after he refused to offer tobacco to the murderer on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Vinod (32), was killed with an axe by the accused. The victim was a tractor driver, as informed by the office.

According to sources, Vinod went for a walk after having dinner at around 10:30 pm on Sunday. A man named Sher Singh alias Sheru asked Vinod for tobacco but he refused to offer him due to which the two got into a fight. Accused Sheru hit Vinod on his head with an axe and then fled the spot. Hearing Vinod's scream, the neighbors and his family members reached the spot and rushed him to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College in Karnal. Vinod succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Rakesh, the deceased's brother, said, "After the incident, no one came when I called the police and ambulance. After waiting for a long time, I took my brother to the hospital in my private vehicle. Vinod got married a few years ago and has two young children. He was the sole breadwinner in his house," he said. The family has demanded the police to arrest the accused soon and take strict action.

Kuldeep Singh, SHO of Kunjpura police station in Karnal, said that they received information that a young man named Vinod had been stabbed with an axe and died during treatment on Monday morning. The police have registered a case of murder while an interrogation is underway as the accused remains missing.