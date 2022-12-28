Karnal (Haryana): Upset over premature baldness, a teenager ended his life by suicide on Tuesday in Pingli village of Haryana's Karnal district, police said.

According to police, 17-year-old Pankaj, a resident of Pingli village had taken the extreme step as he was allegedly distressed over his hairloss problem. Upon being informed about the incident, the police reached the spot sent the body to the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) for postmortem. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

"Pankaj was the only male child of his parents. He was troubled hair loss. We counseled him several times but he still remained upset. On Tuesday, there was a DJ event in the neighbourhood. We thought that he had gone there, but who knew that he would take such a step," said Rajesh, the deceased's uncle.