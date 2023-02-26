Sonipat (Haryana): One person was arrested as chaos persisted in Uldepur Tharu village, located in Haryana's Sonipat district, on Sunday after the accused allegedly killed a cow for repeatedly damaging his wheat crop, police officials said. The accused, identified as one Ajay, took the step when he spotted the cow entering his field late on Saturday night, they added.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged in the incident by fellow village resident Suresh Kumar. "The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections. When faced with questioning, he admitted to beating the cow severely as it kept damaging his crops.

He has also claimed that he was trying to get the animal out of the field by tying a rope around its neck, when it tried to snap, causing the grip to harden around the neck which led to death" Sadar police station in-charge Devendra Kumar said. After post-mortem, the last rites of the cow have been carried out, and the accused has been arrested, he further added.

Meanwhile, earlier this week it was revealed that four out of five men named initially in the FIR related to the abduction and murder of Junaid Nasir, both from Rajasthan's Bharatpur, worked as informers or complainants of Haryana police in cases against cow smugglers. Among the four, Rinku, Lokesh and Shrikant have been described as informers, while group leader and known cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who is also a member of Bajrang Dal, was tagged as the complainant in an FIR lodged in Gurugram's Sector 9A police station.