Panipat (Haryana): A Haryana roadways bus driver and conductor helped the critically injured Indian wicketkeeper come out of the vehicle before it caught fire. They played an important role to rescue the cricketer who was stuck in his damaged merc after he met with an accident early on Friday morning.

Posted in Panipat depot, driver Sushil and conductor Paramjeet were returning from Haridwar as per their usual routine. They saw a car heading towards them from the opposite direction and hitting the divider. They stopped their bus and found a critically injured man in the car.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Sushil said, "After rescuing him from the vehicle, we informed the police and called the ambulance. We covered him with a sheet to keep him warm till the ambulance arrived. We didn't know he was an Indian cricketer. We only did our duty as human beings."

Sushil further said, "He asked us to inform his mother from his mobile phone but her phone was switched off. We stayed with him until the ambulance arrived. We kept talking to him so that he remain conscious till the ambulance arrived. We asked him if there was anybody else in the car but he informed that he was driving alone."

"An ambulance reached the spot within 15 minutes. We felt that he must be running short of cash so collected cash of around Rs 8000 and handed it over to him in the ambulance," Sushil added.

Giving a graphic detail of the accident spot, Paramjeet said, "Pant was in an unconscious state when we rescued him. The fire first broke out in the back side of the car and within no time, his car was charred to ashes. We were literally scared and tried to bring him to senses".

"When he came back to senses, he asked for water to drink. We gave him water and with the help of some passengers, we took him to a footpath and waited for the ambulance to come. We had no idea that he was an Indian cricketer. Being a human being, it was our duty to help him."

Kuldeep Jhangra, general manager of Panipat Depot honored both of them for their act of benevolence. The duo was honoured with a certificate of appreciation

Rishabh Pant met with a gruesome road accident in Haridwar. His car crashed into a divider and caught fire. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Pant suffered injuries on his head, back, and feet but is in stable condition. Pant is currently getting treated for his injuries at Max Hospital in Dehradun.