Panipath: Police on Thursday registered an FIR against a father and his sons for allegedly raping a minor here in Panipat district after the Victim's mother reached out to chief minister (CM) for help. Police have also arrested an accused in the matter.

The minor, a 9th standard student alleged that her lover 'Ajay' had lured her into the trap of love and took her away on the pretext of marriage. The minor further stated, "the youth's brother Arjun and father Sadar forced her to smoke intoxicated cigarettes before raping her. They raped me for two months. They also assaulted me when I asked Ajay about marriage. After suffering from this mental trauma I lost my peace and mental stability. Somehow I managed to escape from their clutches and informed my mother about the incident."

Meanwhile, the victim's mother alleged that the police did not give an ear to her when she went to lodge a complaint after her daughter went missing. She said, "It's been three months, I am trying to file a complaint. I had tried to file a complaint three months back when she went missing and a month ago when my daughter came back home. I asked the police for the medical test of my daughter. Today (November 4) when I reached the CM window for help the police filed the complaint."

Police arrested Ajay and lodged a complaint against his brother Arjun, father Sadar and his mother. The three accused are still absconding.

