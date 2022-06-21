Bhiwani (Haryana): Amid massive protests against the Agnipath scheme, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday announced to give "guaranteed" employment to Agniveers in the State government after four years of service from the forces

To commemorate the 8th International Yoga Day, a state-level programme was celebrated on the theme of 'Yoga for Humanity' at Bheem Stadium at Bhiwani. Chief Minister Lal was the chief guest at this function. On the occasion, he announced that Agniveers from Haryana would be placed in Group-C jobs of the state government "with guarantee". The Chief Minister also said that Agniveers, who would do better training in the army, would be preferred in Haryana Police.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had tweeted about the same. "I declare that under 'Agneepath Yojna', Agniveers who come back after serving the country for 4 years will be given jobs in Haryana Government with guarantee," the CM tweeted early morning.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana had included yoga in the curriculum from Class 1 to Class 10. In the coming days, yoga will be practiced daily in schools so that health awareness increases in children. "Haryana Yoga Commission has been constituted for the promotion of yoga in the state, through which yoga will be spread in the villages, cities, schools, and institutions. Moreover, Yoga teachers and volunteers are also being promoted," the CM said.

"Shri Krishna Ayush College in Kurukshetra in Haryana has been made AYUSH University. As far as I know, this is the first AYUSH University in the country. In this university, students will study AYUSH, take a degree, and promote AYUSH in the country and abroad. AYUSH AIIMS is being built in Panchkula. In the coming days, it will be ready and PM Modi will inaugurate the country's first AYUSH AIIMS," the Chief Minister said. He further said that people heard the name of Delhi AIIMS where treatment is done through allopathy, but in AYUSH AIIMS of Haryana, treatment will be done through Ayurveda.