Bhiwadi: A husband who's facing harassment by his wife, approached the Bhiwadi Court demanding justice, to which the court ordered police protection. Ajit Singh, a teacher at a government school alleged that his wife used to thrash him on a regular basis. The man also presented the CCTV footage of the incident before the court.

According to the man, this has been going on for a couple of years, but he did not approach anyone fearing societal shame. He further added that he remained silent thinking about the future of his 8-year-old son. However, the man decided to knock on the court doors as things spiralled out of control, with the torture becoming unbearable.

According to the man, he had a love marriage with the woman from Sonipat, 9 years ago. "First few years of our marriage remained normal, but later her behaviour started getting violent, she started fighting and abusing me over small things or even without any reason, she attacks me with whatever she has in her hand, sometimes with a cricket bat or a pipe. She wants the flat to be registered in her name. As I am a teacher, I never crossed my limits and never raised my hand to her, I remained silent thinking about the future of my eight-year-old son," the man laments.

Also Read: Woman kills husband cutting off his genitals

Further, he says, "My wife gets instructions from her brother staying in America. The CCTV camera installed in the house was not working for months, so I checked it and found the whole incident was recorded. Then, having taken footage in my possession, collected the evidence and presented it before the court."

The CCTV footage shows the woman attacking her husband with a cricket bat, while the husband is seen running here and there in the house to evade the blows.

Speaking about the issue, Additional Superintendent of Police Vipin Sharma said, "we have received orders for the investigation under section 202 from the court. An Assistant-Sub-Inspector is investigating the matter, further probe will be conducted after recording the statement of the accused."