Rohtak: At least seven members of a family, including a couple and five children, were seriously injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in Ekta colony of Haryana's Rohtak on Wednesday morning. The two-storey house was also damaged in the accident. The CCTV visuals of the explosion display rubble tearing through the building's walls and substantially damaging the neighboring plot as well.

The victims have been identified as Vishal Kumar and his wife Anuradha, as well as their five children. The incident occurred when Anuradha, as per the information, got up in the morning to prepare tea. They were subsequently rushed to Rohtak PGIMS, where the condition of Anuradha is currently said to be critical.

Fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the fire afterward.

Also read: Video: Bus catches fire in Nashik, 33 passengers alight safely

"A married couple and their five children were critically injured in a cylinder blast in Rohtak's Ekta Colony this morning. All family members were admitted to the hospital. Fire tenders and police reached the spot," said Inspector, Shivaji Colony Police Station, Samsher Singh. (With Agency inputs)