Fatehabad: Some hilarious and truly out-of-bound answer sheets have emerged from the Class 10 and 12 board exams in Haryana. Several students are seen to have made heartfelt, albeit comic, requests to make them pass the examinations. The excuses range anywhere between threats of marriage and likening themselves to the progeny of the concerned paper grader.

One of the students, as per the information, has apologized for wrong answers on her answer sheet, following up with a request to see her as the teacher's daughter. "Sir please forgive me for the mistake in small questions, please sir, I am like your daughter. Thank you, Sir" the note reads. Meanwhile, some bothered not to put in a detailed request either. A student wrote, in response to a question, "I do not know this. Pass me".

Also read: SC directs holding of mains exam of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) from May 20

Some of the accounts came out on a heavier note. A class 12 student, who is an armed forces aspirant as well, narrated that her father suffers from alcohol addiction, adding that her stepmother treated her badly and that she had no friends. "If I do not pass this exam with good marks, my father will get me married off," she further noted.

Talking about the issue, District Education Officer Dayanand Sihag said, "The papers of Class 10 and 12 board examinations are currently being corrected. Some children are naughty and go out of the way, writing unnecessary things on answer sheets. I would appeal to all teachers that they should tell the children in the classes that such activities should not be done in the board examinations".