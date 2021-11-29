Chandigarh (Haryana): The Haryana administration has declared an entire sector a containment zone after members of a family have tested positive on November 29. The entire family got infected after the arrival of a member from South Africa only last week.

The administration has taken such a precautionary measure as reports of Omicron, the new variant of Corona, was identified first in South Africa.

However, the new variant Omicron has not yet been confirmed in the family members and samples of all the people have been sent to Delhi for examination. Now, the results say that the family members are not infected with Omicron variant.

The World Health Organisation has also expressed concern after the Omicron variant surfaced in South Africa and some parts of Europe

After the news of Omicron surfaced, many countries, including America and Australia, have become cautious about the passengers coming from South Africa. Passengers returning after travelling to South Africa are being quarantined as soon as they land at the airport. India has also banned flights from many countries. The first case of the Omicron variant was confirmed on 24 November.

