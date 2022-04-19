Hisar: In an innovative bid to solve agricultural problems related to irrigation, Sunil Kumar of Haryana's Hisar has developed a remote tubewell starter operated via standard mobile phone sim cards. Kumar, who himself belongs to a farmer family, says the idea to build the starter came after he saw his father go through the rigmarole of waiting every night for electricity supply in order to start the tubewell motor for watering the field.

Kumar, who is an electrical engineer, received grants from the ABIC (Agri-Business Centre) of the Haryana University to build the device. Currently, it is used by more than 5,000 farmers in Haryana and Rajasthan, alongside nearly 250 farmers in Nepal as well.

How does the device work?

The functions, Kumar says, are fairly easy. The phone number, upon being dialled, reflects power status, power load capacity and current status of the motor. The farmers can check the power supply status by calling the number. To turn on the motor, one needs to call the number and press seven, while turning off is done by pressing nine. In the event of no electric supply being available, the device notifies the user through a text message when the power comes back.

"The device was made five years ago. Those who had purchased it then are still using it now. The biggest expenditure of the farmer in these parts is the burning of the starter motor. The device ensures this does not happen, and alerts the user as soon as there is any problem, be it the tubewell not pumping water, any short circuits or electricity supply disturbance. It automatically turns off the motor in case of higher or lower voltage," Kumar stated.

