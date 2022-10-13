Chandigarh (Haryana) : The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the authorities not to take any harsh action against a Haryana Raj Bhavan employee who found himself in trouble in 2010 for allegedly failing to serve butter chicken to some guests.

Petitioner Jai Chand, a housekeeper serving at the Raj Bhavan then, was charged with delinquency for not serving the dish to one set of the guests at a gathering, while it was served to the other people. He was also accused of using abusive language against a colleague.

"The nature and gravity of the charges do not appear to be such that the petitioner should be meted out with such harsh and disproportionate punishment, as is contemplated, observed Justice Arun Monga in his September 7 order. The court observed that the petitioner was serving as a housekeeper and his services were meant for housekeeping only.

There is nothing on record to show that a housekeeper is also supposed to carry out the functions of a butler. To that extent, therefore, the allegation that he did not serve the same food to both sets of the guests leading to certain embarrassment, as well as, inhospitality on the part of the hosts who had invited the dignitaries at the function in question, cannot be entirely attributed to the petitioner alone, since he is merely a housekeeper, observed the court.

The contents of the menu and service of food in terms thereof is a contributory process, wherein more than two sets of people are involved and, to hold the petitioner solely responsible for any faux pas in its entirety, by concluding that he did not serve same part of the menu to the one set of the people does not prima facie, seems impalatable, said the judge in his order. During the hearing, the court also took note of the recommendations by the then secretary to the Haryana governor about the petitioner on September 8, 2016.

It mentioned that initially, there were some minor complaints about his behaviour for which he had been advised personally to mend his conduct and to improve the behaviour. Now, for the last many months nothing serious against his behaviour and conduct has been reported to me or nothing came to my knowledge. Therefore, I don't see any justification in imparting him any major punishment at this stage, the then secretary had written in the note.

The court, after hearing the arguments, said that the petition is disposed of with an expectation of the respondents that pursuant to the submission of petitioner's reply to the show-cause notices, a wholesome view will be taken.

Proposed orders which are required to be passed shall reflect and take into consideration the recommendations made by the Secretary to the Hon'ble Governor and the interim observations of this Court, according to the order. The court has also asked for comments from the director, hospitality department as the petitioner is currently serving at Haryana Niwas. (PTI)