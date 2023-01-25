Rohtak (Haryana): In a heart-wrenching incident, a doctor along with his wife and two children were found dead at their residence in the Barsi Nagar area of the city on Tuesday evening. While the throats of both the children and the woman were found slit, the doctor's body had no marks of injuries. The doctor's body was found in the other room.

The police along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team rushed to the spot on receiving information from the doctor's younger brother. According to the police as per the primary investigation, the incident may be a case of death by suicide. However, police are investigating the case from all possible angles.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Vinod Keshav (36) his wife Sonia (35) and their seven-year-old daughter Yuvika and a five-year-old son Ansh. Vinod Keshav used to practice at his private clinic. Sonia was a receptionist at a private school in the city.

The incident came to light when Vinod's younger brother Vikram reached home late on Tuesday evening. He found the bodies of all four lying inside the house. After this, the police were informed.

Police recovered sleeping pills near the bodies of Sonia, Yuvika and Ansh. A liquor bottle and injections have been found near Vinod's body in another room. Along with this, a note has also been recovered in which domestic discord has been cited as the reason behind this incident.

As per preliminary investigation, Vinod gave slipping pills to his wife and children. Then he slits their throats and later he killed himself by injecting some poison into his body. However, the police are taking the help of a handwriting expert to ascertain whether the letter was written by Vinod.

"When the police team reached there was blood splattered all over the house. Seeing all four, it seemed that this incident was carried out about 12 hours ago. The police have come to know that there used to be frequent disputes between the doctor and his wife. A few months ago, Vinod had also tried to set fire to the LPG cylinder. A letter and a knife have been recovered from the spot," DSP Dr Ravindra, who reached the spot after the incident, said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).