Hisar: A court in Haryana's Hisar has issued a warrant against cricketer-turned-DSP Joginder Sharma for allegedly removing the Sections of SC/ST Act from a case of alleged molestation of a woman from the Scheduled Caste category. Advocate Rajat Kalsan appearing for the victim in the court of the Judicial Magistrate 1st Class Hisar said the court has issued a warrant against Sharma, who he said has repeatedly failed to appear in court.

Kalsan alleged that Sharma surreptitiously removed the Sections of the SC/ST Act in the case registered in his jurisdiction against the accused Rajendra, from a non-scheduled caste member for allegedly molesting a woman and abusing her and her husband on July 10, 2021, at Arya Nagar in Hisar. Kalsan alleged that Sharma had removed the sections of the SC/ST Act from the FIR “due to ill-will towards the SC community” and presented the challan in court despite the audio and video statements of the accused.

The victim has sought directions from the court that clarification be sought from DSP Joginder Sharma in this matter and the case be transferred to the special court by adding the Section of SC/ST Act in the case. Kalsan said that the DSP is deliberately not appearing in court since the last four appearances in this case “as he has no answer for his illegal act”.

“But he will have to give a written explanation in this regard. Even today, in this case, he had to reach the court on the date, but he did not reach, due to which the court has issued warrants against him”. Kalsan further alleged that “the way the police officers in Haryana are dismissing the SC/ST Act cases illegally, we have to put our legal side firmly in this matter otherwise Haryana police will do its best to abolish the SC/ST Act”. Sharma was a key part of India's T20 World Cup 2007 win. He is best remembered for his last over heroics in the final against arch-rivals Pakistan for dismissing in-form Misbah-ul-Haq and winning the trophy for India.