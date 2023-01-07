Fatehabad (Haryana): A court in Haryana's Fatehabad will announce the quantum of punishment to Amaepuri alias Jalebi Baba on Monday. The announcement of the quantum of punishment was initially scheduled to take place on Saturday but has been deferred till Monday as the argument in the case is yet to be completed.

Officials said that Jalebi Baba is accused of raping 120 women adding that over 30 obscene CDs were seized from his ashram by police. Before turning into a self-proclaimed godman, the accused used to sell jalebi and hence took up the name of Jalebi Baba.

They also said that Jalebi Baba allegedly blackmailed women by making obscene videos of them and of raping them. A video of him went viral in the Tohana area of Fatehabad in which the accused Jalebi Baba alias Billuram alias Amarpuri was seen resorting to obscenities with a woman. Protests were held in Tohana against Jalebi Baba after the video surfaced.

In the wake of large-scale public outrage, Tohana police registered a case against the accused on July 19, 2018, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Pradeep Kumar, the then-city station in charge of Tohana following which the accused was arrested. Police filed a 200-page charge sheet against Jalebi Baba.

He has been accused of physically abusing women under the guise of religion and then blackmailing them with the videos of obscenities he subjected them to.

Jalebi Baba was arrested in July 2018 by the then Fatehabad DSP and former cricketer Joginder Sharma who played a key role in India's victory in the T20 World Cup final in 2007. He bowled the last over in the final match and emerged as a hero for the country.