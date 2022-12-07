Gurugram : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid a surprise visit to the office of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority Tuesday night and inspected the functioning of the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

The chief minister reached the GMDA office in Sector 44 around 10 pm. Officials of the GMDA rushed to the office when they came to know of the chief minister's visit. According to officials, Khattar inspected the functioning of the Integrated Command and Control Centre, developed as the nerve centre to provide multi-faceted online smart services to people.

He also reviewed the work of digitalisation of land records in the state. According to a statement issued by the district administration, V Umashankar, the principal secretary to the chief minister, and GMDA CEO Sudhir Rajpal were present during Khattar's visit to the GMDA office. PTI