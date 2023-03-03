New Delhi: Students look for a degree with a purpose but for Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar it seems to be a luxury. On Friday, the two-time Chief Minister of Haryana received his graduation degree from Delhi University after 47 years. The reason is simple. The BJP leader had to receive his degree after nearly five decades because he couldn’t come to Delhi University to collect his graduation degree.

Khattar who completed his graduation in 1972 received his degree from Delhi University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Yogesh Singh. Elated after receiving the degree, the Haryana Chief Minister said, “After becoming the Chief Minister, I went to the primary school, high school, and college of Rohtak in his village, but could not come to DU. My dream was to visit my alma mater Delhi University once. Coming here I feel a sense of belonging”. “I was in Delhi from 1972 to 1980 and from here only I got the inspiration to serve the country,” the former RSS Pracharak said.

While giving a message to the students, Khattar said that it is important to decide the direction in early life to avoid future diseases. He urged the students to adopt the path of big thinking instead of small thinking. He also mentioned that science teaches us how to make weapons, but if not used wisely, they can cause destruction. The Chief Minister was also presented with the book “Kaal Aur Taal” written by Anup Lathar, Chairperson and PRO of the Cultural Council of Delhi University. The book contains 150 songs from Haryanvi folk culture.

Khattar also attended the “Har Ghar Dhyan” program organized by Delhi University during the day. The program included a special lecture on meditation and mental health, where Art of Living founder Padma Vibhushan Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was the chief guest. Singh, the Delhi University Vice Chancellor, shared the figures of the world and India regarding mental stress and said that stress is a big problem in today's time. He mentioned that the subject of meditation and mental health is very important for humanity and wished that India would show the way to the world to be free from disease through this.

In his speech, Khattar said that instead of thinking about becoming something, people should focus on doing something. He emphasized that getting a degree and a job should not be the ultimate goal of life, and people should look at life with a bigger perspective. He also mentioned that when people do not have a bigger perspective, they tend to move toward suicide.