Gurugram (Haryana): Haryana police booked the friend of the class 12 student who died under suspicious circumstances after falling from the eighth floor of a building based on a complaint from the victim's father alleging murder.

The youth had on Saturday gone to meet his friend on the fourth floor of a building in a residential complex in Gurugram's Sector 45. The victim's father stated in his complaint that around 1 pm on Saturday his wife got a call that their son was not feeling well.

"When my wife arrived in society my son was lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead. My son has been murdered and I want strict action against the culprits," the victim's father said in his complaint.

According to the police, no suicide note was found and his mobile phone was being checked. Following the complaint, an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) was registered at Sector 40 police station against the friend of the deceased. "We have lodged an FIR based on the complaint and are verifying the facts," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Kavita.

Police analysed the footage from CCTV cameras installed on the ground floor of the residential society in which it could be seen that the youth entered at 12.53 pm and went to the fourth floor, a police officer said. Soon after, he came down by lift but again went to the fourth floor where he met a woman in the elevator.

He then came to the ground floor before going to the eighth floor and was found lying in a pool of blood moments later, he said. According to police, the youth's friend told them that the duo were in the same school earlier but now studied in different schools. They hadn't interacted with each other since July. (PTI)