Gurugram (Haryana) : In an assault that left the people shocked in Haryana, a man was seen thrashing the security guards after being stuck in a lift in a building on August 29 in Gurugram. An FIR has been registered against the accused.

“I helped him get out of the lift within 3 to 4 minutes. As soon as he got out, he started beating me up,” security guard Ashok Kumar said.

“I told him that he was in the wrong and that I was not at fault. Then he slapped the lift operator, too. The resident's name is Varun Nath,” he added.