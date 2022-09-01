Hisar (Haryana) : A team of Goa Police has arrived at the residence of Sonali Phogat in Hisar, Haryana as part of their investigation on Thursday. Talking to the media persons Sonali's brother Ranku Dhaka said "they came here only for a financial probe. Murder's main motive is yet to come to light, Goa Police hasn't said anything. It seems like a formality to spend time. "Yes, it's a possibility," he says on if there can be a political conspiracy.

Meanwhle North Goa SP Shobit Saxena said Investigation is on track. We created special team that went to Haryana. The team in Haryana is conducting a probe that has been fruitful so far as crucial facts came to light while important evidence was collected by them.

We have recovered one bottle which was containing some drugs at Curlies restaurant, Anjuna. Proper action has been initiated by DM. We are trying to discover all kinds of conspiracies from all angles, SP Shobit Saxena added. (with agency input)