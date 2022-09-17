Goa :The Delhi Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Friday arrived in Goa to conduct a probe into the death of actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat. A day after taking over the case, the CBI team along with a forensic team, reached the hotel in Goa's Anjuna, where she was staying.

The CBI took over the matter for further investigation on Thursday and registered an FIR in the case, which was followed by an order for a detailed probe in the case.