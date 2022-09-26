Palwal (Haryana): A former Congress woman leader and a woman advocate were seen openly firing bullets in the middle of the road, a video of which went on viral on social media. Women shared a video of firing on social media. This video came to the notice of the cyber cell of the police, after which a case was registered against the two.

Vinod Kumar, in-charge of Palwal cyber cell, has lodged a complaint at the police station. Vinod Kumar monitors illegal activities and objectionable posts on social media. He told that on September 16 when he was monitoring social media, two women were seen firing with illegal weapons on an Instagram ID. They found five videos of women on this ID. In the video, both women were dancing to Punjabi songs and firing in the air.

Vinod Kumar also claims to have gathered intelligence inputs on the women in the video. Palwal city police station in-charge Renu Devi said that reports have been received from the Police Lines about the weapons used by women in the video. After which, a case has been registered against both the women under IT Act and Arms Act.

Also read: Bihar: Fresh firing incident in Begusarai, trigger-happy bikers go berserk, again

According to Renu Devi, the women were identified as Chanchal aka Disha Gautam, a former woman leader of the Congress party and Poonam Rao, a lawyer. She said that none of the accused has been arrested yet. The police are investigating the matter and further action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts will come out during the investigation.