Panipat (Haryana): Former Tripura Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday escaped unhurt after his car rammed into a stationary vehicle near Jhattipur village on the National Highway-44 in Haryana's Panipat district while going from Delhi to Chandigarh, police said. "A car stopped on the GT road after its tyre got punctured. The police pilot running ahead of Deb's car suddenly swerved to save their car, but Deb's driver could not see the parked car and their car collided. Inspector of Tripura Police, who was one of the three people in the car with him, suffered minor injuries in the collision," a police officer said.

Manpreet Kumar, the driver of the parked vehicle, said that he was going to Saharanpur from Delhi, along with his father. Manpreet pulled over his car after he noticed that he had a flat tyre and when he was changing the tyre, a car rammed into his car. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured inspector to the doctor for first aid. In the meantime, Deb left for Chandigarh in another vehicle after he paid a visit to District President Archana Gupta's residence. It may be recalled that Deb was elected as the President of the BJP State unit in Tripura in January 2017, replacing Sudhindra Dasgupta, the longest-serving BJP State President.