Sonipat (Haryana): A massive fire broke out at Haryana's Sonipat Kundli border where farmers are protesting against the three farm laws which will mark a year on November 25 this year.

The fire incident took place in front of Rasoi Dhaba on Sonepat GT Road and engulfed many tents in which farmers were living temporarily.

The fire was so massive that the items kept in the tents were burnt to ashes.

After the incident, the fire tenders reached the spot and put off the fire. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Jangveer Singh Chauhan has alleged that the government is hatching conspiracies to end the farmers' movement and the fire incident is also a conspiracy of the government. He further added that the farmers' are united and will not break down due to these incidents.