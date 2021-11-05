Rohtak: The former Haryana Minister of State for Cooperation, Manish Grover was released after hours of being held captive by the farmers in Haryana's Rohtak district on Friday.

Along with Manish, BJP leader Ravindra Raju, Mayor Manmohan Goyal, District President Ajay Bansal, Satish Nandal, BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha National Vice President Ramavatar Balmiki, senior Deputy Mayor Rajkamal Sehgal, BJP councillors, Mahila Morcha district president Usha Sharma, BJP Yuva Morcha district president Naveen Dhul were also held hostage by the farmers.

The incident took place while Grover along with other ministers reached the ancient Shiva temple of Kiloi where the PM Pooja Darshan was being broadcast live. The broadcast was part of PM's visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on Friday. During his visit, PM also laid the foundation and inaugurated around Rs 400 crore project in the state.

The demonstrating farmers created ruckus outside the temple and severed the wires of TV installed in the premises which was screening the live telecast of PM's inaugural and pooja session.

Meanwhile, heavy police personnel have been deployed outside the temple.

