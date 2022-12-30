Faridabad (Haryana): The Faridabad police arrested two members of a gang for allegedly running a fake call centre. The accused duped over 1,784 persons across the country on the pretext of providing work from home. As much as Rs 64,000, 13 SIM cards and 14 mobile phones were seized from them, the police said on Thursday.

The action followed based on a complaint lodged by a Faridabad-based woman, who approached the police after being duped of Rs 1,27,000. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered and a team led by Inspector Basant Chauhan, head of the cybercrime police station, started the probe and finally nabbed the two accused.

The spokesperson of the Faridabad police, Sube Singh said, "The arrested accused were identified as Prabhat and Om Prakash, hailing from Bihar and living in Delhi’s Rohini area. Prabhat is the kingpin of the gang, who operates his fake call centre at Rohini, Delhi and lures people on the pretext of providing work from home and duping them." To nab the accused, a cyber team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Basant, including Sub-Inspector Arjun, SI Bhupendra, SI Neeraj, SI Narendra, head constable Veerpal, female constable Preeti, constables Amit and Anshul.

Sube Singh further said, "The gang members put an advertisement on Facebook offering work from home and mentioned a WhatsApp number to contact them. On seeing the advertisement, if someone contacted the number, the gang members would trap him/her by offering earnings of thousands of rupees every month sitting at home, and soon after they would start extorting money in the name of the registration fee, ECS charge, GST, courier charge and insurance."

The police investigations revealed that with the help of the technology, the accused had carried out 1,784 such incidents of cyber fraud across the country, including 59 incidents in Haryana, 563 incidents have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, 212 in Rajasthan, 141 in Telangana, 138 in Delhi, 101 in Maharashtra and Gujarat respectively.