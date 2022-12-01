Sonepat: In a shocking incident reported from Sonepat in Haryana, an intoxicated man pushed his friend in front of a moving train leading to his death after both “made a bet over who will die first” on Wednesday, police said. A police spokesman said that Mukesh and his friend Manu, residents of Jatwara village of Sonepat used to sell blankets in the city. On Wednesday, both of them drank and had dinner at Mukesh's sister's house. It is said that after leaving the house, both of them had a bet that who would die first and went to the railway track passing through the area. It is said that Manu pushed Mukesh in front of the train leading to his death.

Also read: Man shot dead by friend in dispute over money in UP

After Mukesh's death, Manu fled from the spot and was arrested by the police on the statement of eyewitnesses. Police registered a murder case and started further proceedings in the case. In the meantime, the Sonipat GRP police reached the spot and handed over the body to the relatives after conducting a post-mortem at the Civil Hospital in Sonepat.

GRP station in-charge Dharmapal said that Kuldeep and Deepak, residents of Jatwada village, were present at the time of the incident. Both testified before the police that Mukesh and Manu had a bet in an inebriated condition as to who would die first. But Manu pushed Mukesh in front of the train due to which Mukesh died on the spot, the eyewitnesses said.