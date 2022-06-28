Panipat (Haryana): In a shocking incident, a stray dog dragged out a 2-day-old baby boy from a hospital in Panipat and mauled him to death. The incident took place in a private hospital located in Sector 13-17 of the city. The dog took the infant away when the family members were sleeping in the hospital ward.

According to reports, the mother, Shabnam was admitted into the general ward on the first floor of the hospital. On Monday night, she was accompanied by her husband, mother-in-law, and aunt in the room. All the family members except Shabnam were sleeping on the floor of the room and after the infant was breastfed, the mother-in-law and aunt laid him down on the floor with them.

Also read: Hyderabad: Infant dies after traffic police stops car for challan

One of the family members woke at around 2:15 am and did not see the infant around. Panicked, the family ran around the hospital to search for the infant. They then rushed out of the hospital and to their horror, found the child in the dog's mouth who was nibbling at the body. The family members somehow managed to rescue the infant from the dog and then immediately took him inside the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Later, the infant's body was sent to Civil Hospital for postmortem. The agitated family questioned the hospital's security and management on how stray dogs were freely roaming inside the building. The CCTV footage from the hospital showed a dog carrying the infant out of the hospital at 2:07 am.