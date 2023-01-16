Rohtak (Haryana): Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has once again sought parole to come out of Rohtak’s Sunaria prison where he is undergoing a sentence for the rape of his two disciples and the murder of Dera’s former manager Ranjit Singh. He has moved an application to the state government seeking parole from January 25.

According to the information, in his application, the Dera chief reportedly stated that January 25 marks the birth anniversary of Dera Sacha Sauda’s second chief Shah Satnam. He added that the Dera organises a religious congregation on that day in which free food is served to thousands of devotees and he wants to participate in it.

The jail administration, Sirsa district administration and the State government will contemplate his release from jail for going to the Dera headquarters in Sirsa would pose any threat to the law and order situation. The final decision is expected to be taken in a couple of days. On October 15, 2022, the Dera chief got parole for 40 days. At that time he stayed at Barnawa Ashram in Uttar Pradesh. In February 2022, Ram Rahim has got 21 days of parole and 30 days of parole in June 2022 as well.