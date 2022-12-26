Blind school students in Haryana climb success ladder

Panipat: Rajkiya Andh Vidyalaya in Panipat is the only blind school in Haryana. A total of 150 visually impaired children, including 50 girls and 100 boys, study here. The students not only study, but also learn other curricular activities. Panipat Blind School has 16 teachers out of which six teachers are visually impaired. Over 70 per cent of the students, who completed their studies, here are holding government posts. Some of them are holding positions like banks PO and clerk and some of them are posted as professors. Surendra Lamba, who was a student of this school, has cleared HCS (Haryana Civil Service) and is holding a post of ETO (Electro-Technical Officer).

The students of this school have the ability to use android mobile phones as well. A music student, Aman said that he plays Casio and finds it very easy. A student has more than 60,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. Another student Chintu has mastered chess and will take part in the National Chess Tournament.

The teachers in the school are completely dedicated towards the children. The students do a lot of activities, including embroidery, knitting, and sewing. Hindi and Social Studies teacher Gurnam Singh, who studied in this school, said, "I was a student of this school and decided to teach these children after getting higher education. My aim is to make these children successful."

In a telephonic conversation, Electro-Technical Officer Surendra Lamba said, "I joined this post after getting educated from this school. Blind students are different from normal students. But when they accept the struggle and challenge, then nothing is difficult for them. I usually visit the children and encourage them."