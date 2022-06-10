New Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi along with Union Ministers Dr. Jitendra Singh & Gajendra Singh Shekhawat met Election Commission on Friday regarding the Rajya Sabha elections. Addressing the media personnel, Naqvi said that our party has submitted a complaint to the poll body regarding the two MLAs in Haryana who violated the Model Code of Conduct by breaking the protocol of secrecy at the time of voting.

He further adds that even despite our complaint to the Returning Officer, no further action was taken. "We've urged the EC to take appropriate actions for defying the MCC and therefore the votes of those 2 MLAs shall be deemed as illegal". He further said that "Our party has submitted complaints in specific states as well. We have asked that this election be declared null & void on basis of broken rules of secrecy in voting".

Furthermore, BJP-JJP-backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma has also written to the poll body demanding the cancellation of votes of Congress MLAs Kiran Choudhry & BB Batra, due to "violation of the secrecy of votes in the Conduct of Election Rules 1961".

Soon after the BJP delegation met the Election Commission registering their complaint about the violation of MCC by 2 Haryana MLAs, the Congress delegation including Vivek Tankha and Pawan Bansal also met the poll body to share their version on the issue.

Talking to media personnel, senior Congressman Vivek Tankha said that even the BJP is not sure because they're saying that maybe there is a violation of the MCC. And that fearing their loss in the elections, they're indulging in such practices. Even the Returning officer had said that no such violation happened but even then the voting was being stopped.

"We've registered our genuine complaint to the poll body and we hope that serious action would be taken soon," said Vivek. On the issue of beginning the counting process, the Congress delegation said that it's up to EC now and they hope that justice will prevail.