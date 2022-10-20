Karnal (Haryana): Convicted in the rape and murder of two female followers, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim organised a virtual 'Satsang' on Wednesday, which was attended by many BJP leaders, including Mayor Renu Bala Gupta. Along with Renu, BJP District President Yogendra Rana, Deputy Mayor Naveen Kumar and Deputy Mayor Rajesh, also attended this virtual Satsang.

Ram Rahim, who is serving a jail term after being convicted in rape and murder cases was released from Sunaria jail on 40-day parole. The Dera chief's family had submitted an application to the jail authorities seeking month-long parole for him. The opposition demanded a justification from the Bharatiya Janata Party over its leader's participation in the Satsang. Meanwhile, Karnal mayor Renu Bala Gupta, deputy mayor Naveen Kumar and deputy mayor Rajesh Aggi are trying to defend their participation in the event.

The Deputy Mayor said, "I was invited to the Satsang by the 'Sadh Sangat'. Online Satsang was conducted from Uttar Pradesh. Many people in my ward are associated with Baba. We reached the programme from a social connection and it has nothing to do with the BJP and the upcoming bypoll." Notably, the Adampur bypoll in Haryana is scheduled to be held on November 3. Besides, the state is also scheduled to hold panchayat polls soon.

Deputy Mayor Naveen Kumar said everyone, who received information about the Satsang reached there. Speaking about Dera chief's parole, he said anyone could seek parole at his own pleasure. "He may have taken parole for the festival of Diwali and we should not equate it with elections," he added.

Notably, the opposition also alleged that Ram Rahim was granted parole due to the forthcoming bypoll. Earlier, Ram Rahim was granted parole for a month on June 17. Ram Rahim has been incarcerated since 2017 in Haryana's Sunaria jail where he is serving a 20-year-term for raping two women disciples at his ashram's headquarters in Sirsa. Speaking on the same, Haryana minister Anil Vij said that his parole has nothing to do with the Adampur bypoll. (With agency inputs)