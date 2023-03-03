Faridabad/Panipat: Six died in a road accident late at night on Thursday when their Alto car collided with a dumper while on their way back from a birthday party. In another accident, three people were killed in Panipat after the truck they were travelling ploughed into a tractor in Panipat.

The Faridabad accident took place near Pali village on the Gurugram-Faridabad road. The police have started their investigation into the case. Police identified the deceased as Puneet, Jatin, Akash, Sandeep, Baljeet and Vishal. Police said the deceased had gone to Gurgaon to celebrate their friend's birthday and were returning home when the mishap occurred.

The police who arrived at the spot on receiving information about the accident have sent the bodies to Faridabad District Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police said all of the sextet have died on the spot and they were all residents of Palwal. The deceased were aged between 24 to 30 years. The Alto car was completely mangled in the accident impact. "We have registered a case and started our investigation into the accident," a police official said.

The relatives have been informed about the accident. The kin of the deceased will be able to receive the bodies once the autopsies are completed. Police and the district administration is working in tandem with the health authorities to expedite the process, said a senior police official.

This is the second case of a road accident reported in Haryana on Friday. Earlier in Panipat, three women were killed and 16 injured in another accident when a truck hit their tractor from behind. The deceased were devotees who were on their way back from Chulkana Dham in Panipat. Samalkha Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil said that all the victims of the accident are residents of Ujha village in Panipat.