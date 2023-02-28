Bihar man lands on Faridabad streets with banner

Faridabad: In a unique incident, a man roamed around the streets of Faridabad city of Haryana carrying a banner that read "kidney is for sale because of blackmailer mother-in-law, wife, and brother-in-law" and "self-immolation ceremony is on March 21, 2023". The banner also has pictures of his wife and in-laws with a phone number and address on it.

Sanjeev, a resident of Patna in Bihar, works at a printing press. He blamed his wife and in-laws and said that his wife is forcing him to get a divorce. "My in-laws are harassing me. My wife is demanding Rs 10 lakhs from me and pressurizing me to get a divorce. I don't have enough money and that is why I'm roaming from city to city to sell my kidney and meet the required amount," said Sanjeev while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Also read: Chhattisgarh: Two elders draw attention with 'unique' protest

According to Sanjeev, a case of dowry harassment has been registered against him by his wife and in-laws and he is currently out on bail. The case is going on for six years and now the wife is demanding Rs 10 lakhs and divorce. "I do not want to get divorced, but if my wife is not agreeing, then I will gather money by selling my kidney," he said. Sanjeev got married six years ago and his in-laws got his wife aborted when she was four months pregnant.

"If my kidney is sold by March 21, I will give the money to my in-laws. Otherwise, I will die by suicide," he said. On the banner, there is also an invitation to people, including President, Prime Minister and Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for that day. He said, "I went around the officers demanding justice, but in vain. I have made several visits to the police station, but no one helped me, hence, I am out here on the streets with this banner."